Sunset Boulevard Revival Extends, Announces Final Broadway Performance Date

The critically acclaimed revival of “Sunset Boulevard” will take its final Broadway bow this summer.

Initially scheduled to run through July 6, the production has extended for one additional week, with its last performance now set for July 13 at the St. James Theatre.

The show debuted at London’s Savoy Theatre on October 12, 2023, before making its Broadway transfer in the fall of 2024. It officially opened at the St. James Theatre on October 20 after previews began on September 28.

Nicole Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in the London production, has continued to lead the Broadway cast, performing in seven shows per week. Guest star Mandy Gonzalez regularly steps into the role for one performance weekly, with Rashidra Scott serving as the Norma understudy.

Joining Scherzinger in the principal cast are Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Grace Hodgett-Young as Betty Schaefer, and David Thaxton as Norma’s butler, Max Von Mayerling—all of whom also originated their roles in the West End.

Based on Billy Wilder’s 1950 film, “Sunset Boulevard” follows Norma Desmond, a silent film star who becomes entangled with struggling writer Joe Gillis.

The Broadway production is brought to the stage by The Jamie Lloyd Company, ATG Productions, Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, and Gavin Kalin Productions in association with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

For additional casting details and ticket information, theatergoers can visit SunsetBlvdBroadway.com.