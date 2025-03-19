The Black Keys Reveal Summer 2025 Run

The Black Keys have expanded their No Rain, No Flowers Tour, adding a second leg of shows across North America, Europe, and Mexico. The new dates will see the rock duo performing at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Forest Hills Stadium, and London’s Alexandra Palace Park, with special guests including Gary Clark Jr., Hermanos Gutiérrez, The Heavy Heavy, The Velveteers, and Miles Kan joining on select dates.

The tour kicks off on May 23 in Durant, Oklahoma, and continues with performances across the U.S. and Europe before wrapping up on September 20 at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival. Along the way, The Black Keys will bring their blues-infused rock sound to cities such as Berlin, Rome, Toronto, and Chicago, delivering their signature high-energy performances.

New shows have bloomed! Tickets for leg 2 of the No Rain, No Flowers Tour go on general sale this Friday at 10am local time. Get a pre-sale code by joining the Lonely Boys & Girls Club for free at the link in bio by midnight EST tonight. To celebrate, we’ll be releasing our new… pic.twitter.com/WAIPfOaZ9y — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) March 17, 2025

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available through multiple presales before the general on-sale. Fans can register for an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, March 18 at 12 p.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale will launch on Wednesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time using access code “FUNKY.” General public sales start on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via The Black Keys’ official website. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like The Black Keys Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees.

The Black Keys, consisting of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, have been a staple in the rock scene for over two decades, earning multiple Grammy Awards and critical acclaim for their blues-infused garage rock sound. Their latest tour supports their upcoming album, continuing their legacy of electrifying live performances.

Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

The Black Keys | No Rain No Flowers Tour 2025

05/23 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant Grand Theater #

05/25 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater =

05/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

05/29 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater =

05/30 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

05/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater =

06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ^

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

06/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

06/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park ^

06/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

06/11 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

06/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

06/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

06/26 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox Festival

06/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

06/29 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhall

07/01 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

07/04 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/05 – Herouville Saint Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/06 – Nort-sur-Erdre, FR @ La Nuit De L’Erdre

07/08 – Leeds, UK @ Millenium Square *

07/09 – Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl *

07/11 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace Park *

07/12 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival

07/13 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival

07/15 – Vicenza, IT @ AMA Music Festival

07/16 – Rome, IT @ Rock In Roma, Ippodromo delle Capannelle

07/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Festival Internacional De Benicàssim

07/20 – Santo Domingo de la Calzada, ES @ RockLand Art Fest

08/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Event Center #

08/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Steel Stage #

08/13 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +

08/15 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion +

08/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

08/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

08/21 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +

08/22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +

08/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater +

08/28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +

08/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

08/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center +

08/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

09/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion ^

09/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

09/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

09/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

+ = w/ Gary Clark Jr.

= = w/ Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ = w/ The Heavy Heavy

# = w/ The Velveteers

* = w/ Miles Kan