The Brian Jonestown Massacre Reveal 2025 US Tour Dates

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Reveal 2025 US Tour Dates

ConcertsVictoria Drum4 hours ago

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are heading out on a fall 2025 tour across the United States, kicking off September 3 in Carrboro, NC, and continuing through late November.

The band, known for their neo-psychedelic sound and cult-like following, will play a string of venues, including Webster Hall in New York City, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and The Showbox in Seattle, before concluding in Los Angeles with a three-night stand at Teragram Ballroom.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select shows begins Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster, with general on-sale following on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also check out the band’s official website for ticket links and additional details. Secondary market options, including Brian Jonestown Massacre Tickets on Ticket Club, are also available, where members can save on service fees.

Formed in San Francisco in the early 1990s, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have released a prolific catalog of albums exploring experimental psych-rock territory. Fronted by Anton Newcombe, the group has earned a reputation for fierce independence and immersive live shows.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
09/03Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC
09/04Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA
09/05Basement East – Nashville, TN
09/06Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
09/089:30 Club – Washington, DC
09/09Webster Hall – New York, NY
09/10Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
09/12The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
09/13Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC
09/14Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
09/16Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH
09/17Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI
09/18Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
09/19Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN
09/20Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI
09/22Metro – Chicago, IL
09/23Slowdown – Omaha, NE
09/24Recordbar – Kansas City, MO
09/26Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX
09/28White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
10/31Music Box – San Diego, CA
11/01Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA
11/02Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA
11/04SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA
11/06Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV
11/07The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
11/08Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NM
11/10Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
11/11Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO
11/13Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
11/14Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID
11/15The Showbox – Seattle, WA
11/16The Pearl – Vancouver, BC
11/17The Pearl – Vancouver, BC
11/18Revolution Hall – Portland, OR
11/20Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
11/21Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA
11/22Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
11/23Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA
11/24Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

Deftones Announce Additional 2025 North American Tour Dates

Deftones Announce Additional 2025 North American Tour Dates

Victoria Drum 2 hours ago
Read More
Jelly Roll, Pitbull & Chris Stapleton to Headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Jelly Roll, Pitbull & Chris Stapleton to Headline NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Victoria Drum 3 hours ago
Read More
J Balvin, Don Omar & Maluma Lead Lineup for Baja Beach Fest 2025

J Balvin, Don Omar & Maluma Lead Lineup for Baja Beach Fest 2025

Victoria Drum 6 hours ago
Read More