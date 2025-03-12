The Brian Jonestown Massacre Reveal 2025 US Tour Dates

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are heading out on a fall 2025 tour across the United States, kicking off September 3 in Carrboro, NC, and continuing through late November.

The band, known for their neo-psychedelic sound and cult-like following, will play a string of venues, including Webster Hall in New York City, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and The Showbox in Seattle, before concluding in Los Angeles with a three-night stand at Teragram Ballroom.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select shows begins Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. local time (use code FUNKY) via Ticketmaster, with general on-sale following on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also check out the band’s official website for ticket links and additional details. Secondary market options, including Brian Jonestown Massacre Tickets on Ticket Club, are also available, where members can save on service fees.

Formed in San Francisco in the early 1990s, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have released a prolific catalog of albums exploring experimental psych-rock territory. Fronted by Anton Newcombe, the group has earned a reputation for fierce independence and immersive live shows.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 09/03 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC 09/04 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA 09/05 Basement East – Nashville, TN 09/06 Orange Peel – Asheville, NC 09/08 9:30 Club – Washington, DC 09/09 Webster Hall – New York, NY 09/10 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA 09/12 The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA 09/13 Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC 09/14 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON 09/16 Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH 09/17 Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI 09/18 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY 09/19 Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN 09/20 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI 09/22 Metro – Chicago, IL 09/23 Slowdown – Omaha, NE 09/24 Recordbar – Kansas City, MO 09/26 Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX 09/28 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX 10/31 Music Box – San Diego, CA 11/01 Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA 11/02 Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA 11/04 SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA 11/06 Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV 11/07 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ 11/08 Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NM 11/10 Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO 11/11 Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO 11/13 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT 11/14 Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID 11/15 The Showbox – Seattle, WA 11/16 The Pearl – Vancouver, BC 11/17 The Pearl – Vancouver, BC 11/18 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR 11/20 Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA 11/21 Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA 11/22 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA 11/23 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA 11/24 Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

