The Lemon Twigs Announce Tour Dates for 2025

The Lemon Twigs performing in St. Louis, Missouri, July 2024 | Source: The Lemon Twigs via Wikimedia Commons

The Lemon Twigs will bring their 60s and 70s melodies to various venues across the nation this spring and summer.

The duo – consisting of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario – will also be performing across Mexico, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina.

Joined by Danny Ayala on keyboards, vocals, bass; and Reza Matin on drums, vocals, guitar during live shows, The Lemon Twigs will start touring on May 16 at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, UT, then visit Boulder, CO; Colorado Springs, CO; and El Paso, TX, before playing two concerts on May 23 and 24 in Mexico’s Guadalajara and Mexico City, respectively. After turning back to the states for a gig in San Antonio, TX on May 27, the band will cross the southern side of the continent to make an appearance at Popload Festival in São Paulo, Brazil on May 31 and play in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 3.

They will move on to the following stops including the cities of Woodstock, NY; Grand Rapids, MI; Louisville, KY; and more until their final destination stateside on June 15 at Ottobar in Baltimore, MD.

On the final leg of their tour, The Lemon Twigs will take their energetic live performances to Spain, beginning on June 19 when they will make an appearance at Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria-Gasteiz. They’re set to play Degusta Fest in Granada on June 27, then head to Barcelona for Masia D’en Cabanyes Vida Festival that will take place on July 3-5. The group will wrap-up the summer trek in Madrid at Explanada Negra on July 5.

Using the elements of 1960s and 1970s pop and rock music sound in their music, The Lemon Twigs dropped their debut album Do Hollywood in 2016. They performed at major music festivals the following year, including Glastonbury, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and more. The duo released five studio albums to-date, including 2024’s A Dream Is All We Know.

Fans can check out The Lemon Twigs’ official website for tickets. Resale tickets are also available via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

See the band’s touring schedule below:

05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/18 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

05/19 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

05/21 — El Paso, TX @ Rio Grande Theatre

05/23 — Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

05/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

05/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/31 — São Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

06/03 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Niceto Club

06/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

06/07 — Flushing, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

06/09 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

06/11 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Musical Festival

06/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/19-21 — Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/27-28 — Granada, ES @ Degusta Fest

07/03-05 — Barcelona, ES @ Masia D’en Cabanyes Vida Festival

07/05 — Madrid, ES @ Explanada Negra