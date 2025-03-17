The Lemon Twigs Announce Tour Dates for 2025
The Lemon Twigs will bring their 60s and 70s melodies to various venues across the nation this spring and summer.
The duo – consisting of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario – will also be performing across Mexico, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina.
Joined by Danny Ayala on keyboards, vocals, bass; and Reza Matin on drums, vocals, guitar during live shows, The Lemon Twigs will start touring on May 16 at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, UT, then visit Boulder, CO; Colorado Springs, CO; and El Paso, TX, before playing two concerts on May 23 and 24 in Mexico’s Guadalajara and Mexico City, respectively. After turning back to the states for a gig in San Antonio, TX on May 27, the band will cross the southern side of the continent to make an appearance at Popload Festival in São Paulo, Brazil on May 31 and play in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 3.
They will move on to the following stops including the cities of Woodstock, NY; Grand Rapids, MI; Louisville, KY; and more until their final destination stateside on June 15 at Ottobar in Baltimore, MD.
On the final leg of their tour, The Lemon Twigs will take their energetic live performances to Spain, beginning on June 19 when they will make an appearance at Azkena Rock Festival in Vitoria-Gasteiz. They’re set to play Degusta Fest in Granada on June 27, then head to Barcelona for Masia D’en Cabanyes Vida Festival that will take place on July 3-5. The group will wrap-up the summer trek in Madrid at Explanada Negra on July 5.
Using the elements of 1960s and 1970s pop and rock music sound in their music, The Lemon Twigs dropped their debut album Do Hollywood in 2016. They performed at major music festivals the following year, including Glastonbury, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and more. The duo released five studio albums to-date, including 2024’s A Dream Is All We Know.
See the band’s touring schedule below:
The Lemon Twigs 2025 Tour Dates
05/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/18 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
05/19 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
05/21 — El Paso, TX @ Rio Grande Theatre
05/23 — Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
05/24 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!
05/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
05/31 — São Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
06/03 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Niceto Club
06/06 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre
06/07 — Flushing, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
06/09 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
06/11 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Musical Festival
06/14 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
06/19-21 — Vitoria-Gasteiz, ES @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/27-28 — Granada, ES @ Degusta Fest
07/03-05 — Barcelona, ES @ Masia D’en Cabanyes Vida Festival
07/05 — Madrid, ES @ Explanada Negra