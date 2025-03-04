The Offspring Announce SUPERCHARGED World Tour for ’25

The Offspring SUPERCHARGED Tour Dates (Graphic via Live Nation)

The Offspring have announced the SUPERCHARGED World Tour, unveiling a wide-ranging set of dates that will bring the punk-rock icons to arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Joined on the road by Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory (except where noted), The Offspring are set to kick off the run July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up September 7 in Denver, Colorado.

Fans can look forward to high-energy performances in cities across the U.S. and Canada, including notable stops in Tampa, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Mansfield, Minneapolis, Inglewood, and Seattle. The group’s SUPERCHARGED World Tour promises a dynamic production and an electrifying live set as The Offspring bring their signature sound to stages this summer.

SUPERCHARGED WORLDWIDE IN ’25 dates just announced in North America with @jimmyeatworld and @newfoundglory ⚡ Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7th at 10am local time at https://t.co/FvE29E3mBq. pic.twitter.com/H2c8iqawlc — The Offspring (@offspring) March 3, 2025

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales throughout the week. General on-sales kick off Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official card of The Offspring: SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in ’25 Tour, giving cardmembers access to presale tickets until Thursday, March 6 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Visit The Offspring official site for additional information. Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces, including The Offspring Tickets via Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites.

Over their storied career, The Offspring have redefined punk rock for mainstream audiences, amassing a robust fan base with their anthemic hits. Known for their high-octane stage shows, the band continues to draw fans from multiple generations eager to see them perform live.

Date Venue and City July 11 iThink Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL July 12 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL July 15 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA July 16 Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC July 18 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA July 19 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA July 20 The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA July 22 Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY July 23 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON July 25 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH July 26 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN July 27 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI July 29 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ July 30 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA August 1 Bethel Woods Center for The Arts, Bethel, NY August 2 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ August 3 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY August 13 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH August 15 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN August 16 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL August 17 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO August 20 Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO August 22 Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX August 23 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX August 24 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX August 26 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM August 27 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ August 29** Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA August 30 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA August 31 Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA Sept. 3 White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA Sept. 4 Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA Sept. 6 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, West Valley City, UT Sept. 7 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

**No Jimmy Eat World

TicketNews shares links to both artist official ticketing platforms and the Ticket Club resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.