The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ Adds New Vegas Date

The Weeknd has added a second show at Allegiant Stadium as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” in 2025.

The newly announced concert is set to take place on Friday, July 4. The additional Vegas performance joins a string of extra shows that were recently added to the tour, including stops in Detroit, Foxborough, Santa Clara, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Miami, Arlington, and Houston. In total, The Weeknd’s stadium run now spans 43 dates across North America.

Joining The Weeknd on the road as opening acts on select shows are Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

Tickets for the newly announced Las Vegas concert will go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while those looking to secure premium access can take advantage of VIP packages starting Tuesday, March 11th at 10 a.m. local time.

This leg of the “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” celebrates the release of The Weeknd’s latest studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The record completes a conceptual trilogy alongside 2020’s After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit theweeknd.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *@

05/24 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *@

05/25 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *@

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium *@

05/31 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium *@

06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

06/06 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

06/07 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@

06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@

06/11 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@

06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium *@

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *@

06/25 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

06/26 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

06/28 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

06/29 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

07/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *@

07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *@

07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@

07/09 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@

07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *@

07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *@

07/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *@

07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *@

07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *@

07/25 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau *@

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *@

07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *@

07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@

08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *@

08/07 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *@

08/08 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *@

08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *@

08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@

08/16 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@

08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *@

08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium *@

08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *@

08/28 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *@

08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *@

08/31 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *@

09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *@

* = w/ Mike Dean

@ = w/ Playboi Carti