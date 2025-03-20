Ty Segall Expands 2025 Tour

Ty Segall with his dog Fanny. Photo credit: Denee Petracek via Wikimedia Commons

Ty Segall has added new dates to his previously-announced 2025 tour. The seven new dates scheduled for fall across the western side of the continent will be “full band” performances, following the singer-songwriter’s upcoming solo run.

Segall’s tour begins on March 28 at Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu in Malibu, CA. It will then make stops in Austin, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, and several other cities, wrapping up the spring leg on May 15 at the Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, CA.

The new dates for fall will include a-four-night performance at Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA from October 8 to 13, along with the following shows in Seattle on October 14, and Vancouver on October 15. The tour will conclude in Sacramento on October 18 at Crest Theatre.

Segall has dropped 16 studio albums since he launched his musical career and released debut record in 2008. Last year saw the release of two albums, Three Bells and Love Rudiments, and this year, he’s set to drop his new album, Possession, on May 30. He has already shared the lead single “Fantastic Tomb” from the forthcoming album, along with the announcement of fall dates.

Find tickets to Segall’s upcoming tour via his official website. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

See tour schedule below:

Ty Segall 2025 Tour Dates (newly added in bold)

03/28 — Malibu, CA @ Aviator Nation Dreamland Malibu +

04/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre #

04/06 — Austin, TX @ Parish #

04/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips #

04/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

04/10 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

04/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club #

04/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

04/19 — Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom #

04/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

04/22 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

04/23 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

04/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater #

04/26 — Omaha, NE @ Scottish Rite #

04/27 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre #

04/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

04/30 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club #

05/01 — Reno, NV @ Cypress #

05/15 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library +

10/08 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/09 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/11 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/13 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

10/18 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *

+ = solo acoustic w/ Jess Cornelius and special guests

# = solo w/ Mikal Cronin

* = w/ full band