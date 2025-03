Updating List: Music Festivals of 2025

Festival crowd | Photo by WanderingTrad, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

It’s officially 2025, and festivalgoers are gearing-up for this year’s round of music festivals. Who will headline the most coveted music events of the year?

Whether you’re looking to rock out at fests like Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville, take out your cowboy boots for Stagecoach and Cattle Country Fest, or take it back to your nostalgic days for Warped Tour and When We Were Young, we’ve got you covered.

Find our full list of upcoming North American music festivals below, updating daily:

Aftershock

Sacramento, CA | Oct. 2-5

Sacramento’s rock and metal festival Aftershock is returning to Discovery Park this October. The festival, presented by Danny Wimmer Presents, will feature headlining performances from blink-182, Korn, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon. Read more here.

BeachLife Festival

Redondo Beach, CA | May 2-4

The BeachLife Festival is making its return to Redondo Beach, California from May 2 to 4. The beachside event will be headlined by Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and Alanis Morissette. Read more here.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Manchester, TN | June 12-15

Bonnaroo has unveiled its 2025 lineup with headliners Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier. The festival is set to return to The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee from June 12 to 15. Read more here.

Boston Calling

Boston, MA | May 23-25

Boston Calling is returning this May, featuring headlining performances from top acts across all genres, including country’s Luke Combs, the pop-punkers of Fall Out Boy, and the pop-rock/jamband Dave Matthews Band. Read more here.

BottleRock Napa Valley

Napa, CA | May 23-25

Nappa Valley’s music and wine festival BottleRock has revealed its 2025 lineup, set to feature the punk-rock icons of Green Day, pop star Justin Timberlake, and indie’s Noah Kahan. Read more here.

Louisville’s music festival, Bourbon & Beyond, is set to return in 2025 with over 120 musical acts, including Jack White, Phish, Sturgill Simpson, and The Lumineers. The event is slated to take place September 11 to 14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Read more here.

Cattle Country

Gonzalez, TX | April 10-12

Texas’ Cattle Country Festival, set on a 400-acre ranch dubbed “The Boot,” is returning to Texas for its second annual event, featuring Parker McCollum, Nickelback, Tanya Tucker, and Clint Black. Read more here.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

Indio, CA | April 11-13, 18-20

Coachella, the largest music festival in the U.S., will return to the Empire Polo Club grounds for two weekends, featuring headlining performances from Post Malone, Green Day, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. Read more here.

Cruel World

Pasadena, CA | May 17

Goldenvoice is bringing back Cruel World to California’s Rose Bowl, set to feature headlining performances from New Order and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds. Additionally, ‘Til Tuesday will perform with its original lineup for the first time in 35 years, and The Go-Go’s will reunite on stage. Read more here.

Dreamville

Raleigh, NC | April 5-6

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is returning to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park, celebrating music, culture, and community. Organizers plan to release the lineup later this year. Read more here.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Las Vegas, NV | May 16-18

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has revealed a stacked lineup for its 2025 edition, featuring 250 acts across three days. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 16 through 18. Acts will perform across 16 stages — the most in the festival’s history — featuring EDM stars Alesso, DJ Snake, Excision, Tiesto, Mike Posner, Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Read more here.

Electric Forest

Rothbury, MI | June 19-22

The annual magical event Electric Forest is returning to Rothbury, Michigan in 2025, featuring an array of artists across EDM, jam, and world music including Tiesto, FISHER, and Disclosure. Read more here.

Extra Innings Festival

Tempe, AZ | February 28-March 1

The Extra Innings Festival will return to Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Arizona. The leaders of the lineup include the indie-rockers of The Lumineers and country’s Kacey Musgraves. Read more here.

FairWell

Redmont, OR | July 18-19

The FairWell Festival is getting ready to return to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon for its third annual event. Set for July 18 to 19, this year’s festival is slated to bring in over 30 artists across three stages, with headliners Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson. Read more here.

Fyre Fest 2

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, MX | May 30 – June 1



After a failed festival and subsequent prison sentence for defrauding thousands of concertgoers, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has set an official date and location for the second edition of Fyre Fest. The highly-anticipated event has not revealed a lineup at this time. Read more here.

Head In The Clouds

Pasadena, CA | May 31-June 1

Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival will head to California this spring, featuring its “biggest lineup yet.” The festival, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, is presented by west coast promoter Goldenvoice and 88rising — which aims to amplify Asian talent and culture. Read more here.

Hinterland

St. Charles, IA | Aug. 1-3

Hinterland Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2025 edition, headlined by Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey. The annual festival is slated to be held in St. Charles, Iowa, taking place from August 1 to 3. Read more here.

Inkcarceration

Mansfield, OH | July 18-20

You’ve been arraigned: Inkcarceration is returning to Mansfield’s Ohio State Reformatory for a weekend full of rock music and tattoos. The 2025 full lineup features headliners Falling In Reverse, Slipknot, and Five Finger Death Punch. Read more here.

Innings Festival

Tempe, AZ | February 21-22

The rockers of Fall Out Boy and The Killers are taking over the 7th annual Innings Festival at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. Across the weekend, 18 artists will perform across two stages with no overlapping sets. Read more here.

Just Like Heaven

Pasadena, CA | May 10

California’s single-day music festival Just Like Heaven is returning to the Rose Bowl this spring. Indie rock will take center stage as the “A-Punk” stars of Vampire Weekend will headline the event. They’ll perform alongside the newly reunited Rilo Kiley, Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party, and TV on the Radio. Read more here.

Louder Than Life

Louisville, KY | Sept. 18-21

Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, dubbed America’s loudest rock & metal festival, is scheduled for September 18 to 21 at the Highland Festival Grounds. It will feature headlining performances from Slayer, Avenged Sevenfolkd, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon, alongside sets from Rob Zombie, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, and more as a part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ biggest lineup to-date. Read more here.

Lovin’ Life

Charlotte, NC | May 2-4



Following a successful inaugural event, Lovin’ Life Music Fest is returning to Charlotte in May and is set to host a round of veteran and up-and-coming artists, including the rockers of Dave Matthews Band, popstar Gwen Stefani, and Grammy-nominated best new artist Benson Boone. Read more here.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

St. Paul, MN | July 18-20

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which gears up for its second edition this year, will feature a lineup led by Hozier, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day. The event will run for three days — from July 18 through 20 — taking place at Harriet Island Regional Park in the heart of downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. Read more here.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Orleans, LA | April 24-27, May 1-5

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s 2025 lineup is here, featuring headlining performances across all genres, including the rock icons of Pearl Jam and Dave Matthews Band, rapper Lil Wayne with The Roots, country’s Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs, blues-rock stars John Fogerty and Santana, R&B’s Lenny Kravitz, and Jamaican reggae artist Burna Boy. The festival will take place across two weekends. Read more here.

Oceans Calling

Ocean City, MD | Sept. 26-28

Oceans Calling festival is returning to Ocean City, Maryland this September with a stacked lineup of rock and indie artists. The event will feature headlining performances from the punk-rock trio Green Day, indie-folk artist Noah Kahan, funk icon Lenny Kravitz, and the rockers of Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Read more here.

Osheaga

Montreal, QC | Aug. 1-3

Montréal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau is getting ready for the return of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival. The 18th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 3 and will feature headlining sets from The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo. Read more here.

Outlaw Music Festival

Multiple Cities | May 13 – Sept. 19

The Outlaw Music Festival is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with 35 stops across 22 states. It will feature the festival’s founder, Willie Nelson & Family, along with Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Wilco, and many more artists. Read more here.

Pure Imagination

Prescott, AZ | May 17

Pure Imagination Music Festival will return to Arizona for its fourth year, with the rockers of Cheap Trick topping the bill. In addition to the music, Pure Imagination has “an eco-friendly focus” and is dubbed “Arizona’s most unique music festival marrying soundscape and landscape while leaving limited impact on the gorgeous topography of the region and Prescott’s remarkable Watson Lake.” Read more here.

Riverbeat Festival

Memphis, TN | May 2-4

Riverbeat Festival is returning to Memphis, Tennessee for its second edition this spring from May 2 through 4. The three-day event will feature headlining performances from hip-hop icon Missy Elliot, the rockers of The Killers, and R&B’s Anderson. Paak. Read more here.

Rocklahoma

Pryor, OK | Aug. 29-31

Rocklahoma is returning to Pryor, Oklahoma this Labor Day weekend, featuring a stacked lineup of rock heavyweights. The three-day festival will take place from August 29 to 31 at the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch Festival Grounds. The rock icons of Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and the reunited Three Days Grace will headline the weekend. Read more here.

Rock Fest

Cadott, WI | July 17-19

Wisconsin’s Rock Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup, featuring headlining performances from rock’s Rob Zombie, metal’s Five Finger Death Punch, and metalcore group Bad Omens. Read more here.

Rolling Loud California

Inglewood, CA | March 15-16

Rolling Loud California is taking over Inglewood’s Hollywood Park this March, featuring headlining performances from rappers A$AP Rocky and and Playboi Carti, as well as Mexican star Peso Pluma. Read more here.

Roots Picnic

Philadelphia, PA | May 31-June 1

The 2025 Roots Picnic is set to return to Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park for its 17th edition, scheduled for May 31 and June 1. The festival is slated to take over The Mann Center, with a lineup led by D’Angelo, Meek Mill, Lenny Kravitz, and GloRilla. Read more here.

Sand In My Boots

Gulf Shores, AL | May 16-18

Country star Morgan Wallen is debuting the inaugural Sand In My Boots music festival in Alabama. The festival aims to embrace a wide range of genres, with Wallen handpicking artists he’s both admired and collaborated with throughout his career, including Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and Hardy. Read more here.

Sick New World

Las Vegas, NV | April 12

Sick New World is returning to Las Vegas in 2025 with a stacked lineup, featuring metal heavyweights Metallica and nu-metal’s reunited Linkin Park as the dual headliners. Other big names on the lineup include gothic rock’s Evanescence, the punk-rockers of AFI, and the iconic rockers behind Queens of the Stone Age, 311, and Three Days Grace. Read more here.

Sips & Sounds

Austin, TX | March 7-8

Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival is heading to Austin, Texas this March, featuring headlining performances from pop stars Halsey, Khalid, Benson Boone, and AJR. Read more here.

Sonic Temple

Columbus, OH | May 8-11

Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple festival has revealed its full lineup for the 2025 edition, featuring a stacked lineup of rock and metal heavyweights, including the reunited Linkin Park, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Korn, Incubus, Alice in Chains, Bad Omens, and Three Days Grace. Read more here.

Summerfest

Milwaukee, WI | June 19-21

Milwaukee’s Summerfest has officially unveiled its lineup for its 2025 edition, with Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and The Killers. Other notable performers include The Lumineers, Def Leppard, Hozier and James Taylor. Read more here.

Summer of ’99

East Troy, WI | July 18-19

Rock heavyweights Creed and Nickelback are bringing the nostalgia to the “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Fest” this year. Alongside the post-grunge icons of Nickelback, Friday night will see performances from Live, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace, and Lit. Saturday will see Creed headline the show, alongside sets from 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel. Read more here.

Summer of Loud

Multiple Cities | June 21-July 27

Rock heavyweights are topping the bill of a new touring festival this year, dubbed “Summer of Loud.” The tour will feature a rotating lineup of headliners including Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive, with support from The Devil Wears Prada and The Amity Affliction. TX2 and Kingdom of Giants will open the show for gigs from June 22 through July 2, while Dark Divine will open for gigs between July 6 and 27. Read more here.

The Governors Ball

Queens, NY | June 6-8

The Governors Ball is returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York this June, featuring headlining performances from rapper Tyler, The Creator, popstar Olivia Rodrigo, and indie-rock’s Hozier. Read more here.

Two Step Inn

Georgetown, TX | April 5-6

The Two Step Inn festival is gearing up for its 2025 edition, led by country music legends Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson. The festival is expected to include over 35 artists performing across three stages, as well as multiple dance floors, local food vendors, and a selection of arts and crafts vendors. Read more here.

Ultra Music Festival

Miami, FL | March 28-30

Ultra Music Festival is set to make its return to Miami’s Bayfront Park for its 25th anniversary. The first phase of its lineup includes Deadmau5, Zeds Dead, Martin Garrix, Subtronics, Zedd, and Tiesto. Read more here.

Under the Big Sky

Whitefish, MT | July 18-20

The three-day Under the Big Sky music festival will return to Montana in the summer of 2025 with headlining performances from Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, and The Red Clay Strays. Read more here.

UNHINGED

Denver, CO | July 26-27

Knocked Loose and Lamb of God are bringing their heavy sound to a new two-day “extreme music event,” UNHINGED Festival, this July in Colorado. The festival is set to take place from July 26 to 27 at National Western Stockyards. Read more here.

Vans Warped Tour

Multiple cities | June-November

Emos, pop-punkers, and metalheads — Warped Tour is officially back for its 30th anniversary. The traveling rock music festival will return to three cities in 2025: Washington, D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando. The lineup is slowly being revealed over a 30-day period. See the fully revealed list for each date here.

Welcome to Rockville

Daytona Beach, FL | May 15-18

North America’s largest rock festival Welcome to Rockville is returning to Daytona Beach, Florida next year with a stacked lineup of rock and metal icons including the punk-rock trio Green Day, the rockers of Shinedown, the newly-reunited Linkin Park, and the nu-metal icons of Korn. Read more here.

When We Were Young

Las Vegas, NV | October 18

Emos: the 2025 When We Were Young lineup has arrived, which will feature pop-punk heavyweights and festival veterans blink-182 alongside alternative-rock icons Panic! at the Disco. Read more here.

WorldPride

Washington, D.C. | June 6-7

The WorldPride Music Festival is getting ready to take over RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. on June 6 and 7. The two-day event aims to give back, with proceeds benefiting the Capital Pride Alliance and other local LGBTQ+ organizations. Slated to lead this year’s festival are headliners Jennifer Lopez and Troye. Read more here.

Zootown

Missoula, MT | July 4-5

The inaugural Zootown Music Festival is set to feature headliners Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy, and Lake Street Dive, alongside an array of supporting acts at the Missoula Fairgrounds. Read more here.