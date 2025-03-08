WWE Plans Tampa Takeover Memorial Day Weekend

John Cena will be a part of the WWE Tampa takeover on Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Gage Skidmore CC-BY-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

WWE will descend on Tampa’s Yuengling Center this Memorial Day weekend for four straight nights of high-profile events, capped by John Cena’s return to the city. The action-packed stretch begins Saturday, May 24, and runs through Tuesday, May 27.

Saturday Night’s Main Event kicks things off in prime time on May 24, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Cena, who last appeared in Tampa in December 2022, is set for a homecoming during the show, marking his first appearance on Saturday Night’s Main Event in the city.

The weekend continues with WWE Battleground on Sunday, May 25, followed by Monday Night Raw on May 26 and NXT on May 27. All four events will be held at the Yuengling Center, formerly the site of WWE Thunderdome and home to the 1995 Royal Rumble.

Tickets will be available in three- and four-day combo packages, on sale Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. A special pre-sale window starts Wednesday, March 12 at 10 a.m. ET and ends Thursday, March 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Information on single-event tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Tampa has hosted multiple marquee WWE events over the decades, including WrestleMania in 2021 at Raymond James Stadium and the Royal Rumble at both Tropicana Field and the Yuengling Center.

Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes, which include premium seating, pre-show hospitality, and WWE Superstar appearances, are available through On Location