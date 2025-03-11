Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

ConcertsVictoria Drum26 minutes ago

Rock trio Zebra have announced a 50th anniversary U.S. tour, bringing the iconic band on the road throughout 2025.

The trek begins March 14 in Lafayette, Louisiana and continues through late November, capping with a hometown show in New Orleans on November 26.

Along the way, Zebra will perform in venues ranging from the House of Blues in Houston and Dallas to the famed Westbury Music Fair in New York. Additional stops include Carteret, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, and a late-summer date in Las Vegas. With decades of hits and classic albums, the band’s milestone tour celebrates a storied career that launched in the 1970s.

General ticket sales for select shows start March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while other tour stops will be available through links found on the band’s official website. Fans can also check out additional marketplace options at Zebra Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees that are typical on many ticketing sites.

Formed in 1975, Zebra shot to prominence with their high-energy rock sound, highlighted by renowned live shows and a loyal fan base.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Zebra 50th Anniversary US Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
03/14Rock N Bowl – Lafayette, LA
03/15Bulber Auditorium – Lake Charles, LA
04/253Ten Austin City Limits – Austin, TX
04/26House of Blues – Houston, TX
04/27House of Blues – Dallas, TX
05/17Westbury Music Fair – Westbury, NY
06/26Studio One at FTC – Fairfield, CT
06/27Carteret PAC – Carteret, NJ
06/28Weinberg Center for the Arts – Fredrick, MD
06/29The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA
09/20TBA – Las Vegas, NV
09/21Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ
10/09City Winery – Philadelphia, PA
10/10City Winery – Montgomery, NY
10/11City Winery – Boston, MA
11/26Orpheum Theatre – New Orleans, LA

