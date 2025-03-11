Zebra Hits the Road for 50th Anniversary Tour Across the U.S.

Rock trio Zebra have announced a 50th anniversary U.S. tour, bringing the iconic band on the road throughout 2025.

The trek begins March 14 in Lafayette, Louisiana and continues through late November, capping with a hometown show in New Orleans on November 26.

Along the way, Zebra will perform in venues ranging from the House of Blues in Houston and Dallas to the famed Westbury Music Fair in New York. Additional stops include Carteret, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, and a late-summer date in Las Vegas. With decades of hits and classic albums, the band’s milestone tour celebrates a storied career that launched in the 1970s.

General ticket sales for select shows start March 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, while other tour stops will be available through links found on the band’s official website. Fans can also check out additional marketplace options at Zebra Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees that are typical on many ticketing sites.

Formed in 1975, Zebra shot to prominence with their high-energy rock sound, highlighted by renowned live shows and a loyal fan base.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Zebra 50th Anniversary US Tour Dates

Date Venue and City 03/14 Rock N Bowl – Lafayette, LA 03/15 Bulber Auditorium – Lake Charles, LA 04/25 3Ten Austin City Limits – Austin, TX 04/26 House of Blues – Houston, TX 04/27 House of Blues – Dallas, TX 05/17 Westbury Music Fair – Westbury, NY 06/26 Studio One at FTC – Fairfield, CT 06/27 Carteret PAC – Carteret, NJ 06/28 Weinberg Center for the Arts – Fredrick, MD 06/29 The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA 09/20 TBA – Las Vegas, NV 09/21 Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ 10/09 City Winery – Philadelphia, PA 10/10 City Winery – Montgomery, NY 10/11 City Winery – Boston, MA 11/26 Orpheum Theatre – New Orleans, LA

