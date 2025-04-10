‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Heads to Broadway with Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen | Photo by Andy Witchger via Wikimedia Commons

A stage adaptation of the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You is officially in development.

The musical will feature an original score by pop artist Carly Rae Jepsen and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Ethan Gruska. The book will be co-written by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang.

The upcoming stage production marks the first major theatrical project for Dunham, best known as the creator and star of HBO’s Girls. Meanwhile, Jepsen starred on Broadway in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” in 2014. Gruska’s résumé includes collaborations with artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Remi Wolf, and Bon Iver.

Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon has been tapped to direct and choreograph the production. Wheeldon will lead the staging of the new musical, with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Tom Kitt.

Mike Bosner will oversee the project in partnership with Buena Vista Theatrical. No production timeline, casting information, or premiere venue has been announced at this time. Further details are expected in the coming months.