2025 Capital Summertime Ball: Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Lola Young, Reneé Rapp

Capital’s Summertime Ball has announced the first wave of artists for its 2025 event, confirming Mariah Carey as the headline act.

The pop icon will perform at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 15, marking both her debut at the Summertime Ball and her first live performance in the United Kingdom in six years.

Joining Carey on the bill is Benson Boone, who returns to the Summertime Ball stage after last year’s event. The lineup also features British singer-songwriter Lola Young and Reneé Rapp, both making their Summertime Ball debuts. Swedish pop star Zara Larsson has also been confirmed, alongside Dasha and Jessie J.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, shared, “Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back, and this year we’re bringing some huge names we’ve never had at the Ball before.”

“We’ve got a stellar line-up of global superstars and today’s biggest hit music artists – all set to light up the stage! This is truly one of our best ever line-ups and we can’t wait to see 80,000 Capital listeners enjoy every moment, it’s going to be a day to remember!” Tabor-King continued.

Tickets for the event will go on general sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, via the Global Player app. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official festival website.