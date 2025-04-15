StubHub Anounces Deals with Outside Lands, AVP Volleyball

StubHub has expanded its ticketing footprint through new partnerships with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and the 2025 Outside Lands festival, signaling a major step forward in the company’s drive to offer both primary and resale ticket access to fans.

“This is about creating a better ticketing experience for fans,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub. “Fans deserve more access, and rights holders are realizing that StubHub’s technology and reach provide a better experience than restrictive legacy platforms. These new deals are a blueprint for the future of live events.”

The arrangement with AVP marks a move into direct issuance for StubHub, allowing the platform to serve as an official ticket outlet for a series of pro beach volleyball events in six U.S. cities, including New York’s Central Park and California’s Huntington Beach. Tickets for upcoming AVP matches are already available through StubHub.

“AVP delivers an electrifying live sports experience like no other,” said AVP Commissioner Robert Corvino. “We are delighted to be partnering with StubHub, the go-to platform for live events, to invite fans to dive into the action of the 2025 AVP League season.”

StubHub is also returning as the official secondary ticketing partner for Outside Lands for the second consecutive year. The annual festival, held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, has become a staple of Northern California’s summer music scene.

“We’re thrilled to work together again with StubHub,” said Outside Lands Co-Founder Rich Goodstone. “Their continued innovation makes them an ideal partner as we look to deliver even more for our fans.”

Both partnerships come as StubHub continues to evolve beyond a resale-only model, offering a single destination for fans to find tickets under its FanProtect Guarantee. According to Adam Budelli, StubHub’s head of partnerships, the goal is to break down ticketing barriers for fans and rights holders alike.

Founded in 1983, AVP has been a leading professional beach volleyball organization, known for staging high-energy tournaments. Outside Lands, meanwhile, stands as one of the country’s biggest music festivals, showcasing a range of musicians while celebrating local food and drink. Both events join StubHub’s expanding list of partners, which now spans sports, music, festivals, and more across over 200 countries and territories.

Tickets for AVP matches and the 2025 Outside Lands festival are on sale now through StubHub.