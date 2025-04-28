Above & Beyond Arrive at Northerly Island

Above & Beyond at Trance Energy 2010 (Photo: Anjunabeats, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island will come alive on August 22, 2025, at 7 p.m., when the celebrated electronic group Above & Beyond takes the stage. Known for their melodic trance anthems and heartfelt lyrics, the trio has won accolades worldwide for their boundary-pushing sounds and ability to foster an intimate connection with audiences. Their thrilling live performances combine iconic visuals, pulsating light shows, and crowd singalongs, creating memorable moments night after night.

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island provides a striking waterfront backdrop with views of the Chicago skyline, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening of dance music under the stars. Above & Beyond fans can expect to hear some of the group’s most iconic tracks, including fan-favorite “Sun & Moon,” which has become a centerpiece of their performances. The group’s emphasis on positivity, community, and unity has inspired millions of listeners, and Chicago is set to continue that tradition of energy and celebration.

Those eager to secure their spot at this must-see show can purchase tickets at the venue’s box office. Alternatively, tickets are available through ScoreBig, where fans often find deals on seats and pay no hidden fees. For both long-time supporters and newcomers to Above & Beyond’s sound, this August 22 show is poised to be one of Chicago’s standout EDM events of the year.

