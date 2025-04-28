Above & Beyond Bring the Beat to Austin

Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater will host the beloved electronic music trio Above & Beyond on September 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. Throughout their career, the group has blended soulful lyrics and hypnotic melodies to create some of the most influential tracks in trance and progressive house. Their iconic “Group Therapy” concerts unite fans in a shared journey of love, acceptance, and dance-floor euphoria, and Austin is set to experience that magic firsthand.

The Germania Insurance Amphitheater offers a spacious, state-of-the-art venue for the show. Whether you’re drawn to Above & Beyond’s emotive tracks or their powerhouse live sets, expect a night packed with beautiful vocals, dynamic tempos, and a production value that has set them apart from their contemporaries for years. Fans can sing along to beloved hits like “You Got To Go” and immerse themselves in brand-new offerings that showcase the trio’s evolving creative vision.

Tickets for this can’t-miss event are available through the amphitheater’s box office. Alternatively, fans can secure their seats at ScoreBig, a platform known for competitive pricing and no hidden ticket fees. Join in on an evening that promises mesmerizing visuals, uplifting anthems, and the unbreakable bond shared by Above & Beyond and their dedicated fan base.

Shop for Above & Beyond tickets at Germania Insurance Amphitheater on September 19, 2025

