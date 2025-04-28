Above & Beyond Close Out Fall at The Rady Shell

On October 2, 2025, at 6 p.m., San Diego’s The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park will be the scene of a breathtaking performance by Above & Beyond. Over the course of their illustrious career, the trio has earned a reputation for cultivating a sense of camaraderie among fans with their poignant lyricism and euphoric, dance-driven rhythms. This California engagement marks an exciting stop on their tour and a perfect chance for local fans to see them against the picturesque waterfront backdrop that The Rady Shell provides.

Attendees can expect signature tracks like “Sun & Moon” and “Satellite,” complemented by visuals that match the skyward crescendos of their live sound. The group’s ability to turn massive venues into intimate communal spaces has been praised worldwide, and The Rady Shell’s design is poised to bring fans closer to the action, both visually and sonically. Whether you’re a committed follower of Above & Beyond’s weekly radio show or exploring their distinct style of trance for the first time, this is a performance not to be missed.

Tickets can be found at The Rady Shell box office or purchased online through ScoreBig, offering transparent pricing for major events. Prepare to wave your arms in unison, sing along to classic anthems, and forge shared memories under the San Diego sky on October 2.

