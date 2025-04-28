Above & Beyond Ready for Toronto Takeover

Above & Beyond at Trance Energy 2010 (Photo: Anjunabeats, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Toronto’s Budweiser Stage will host the globally renowned electronic act Above & Beyond on August 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. The trio has consistently topped dance music charts with tracks that merge soaring vocals, melodic beats, and thoughtful songwriting. This Canadian stop is part of their ongoing commitment to bringing transformative live shows across North America, where fans experience a fusion of laser displays, stunning visuals, and unifying moments on the dance floor.

Budweiser Stage, situated on the shores of Lake Ontario, offers a spectacular setting for an evening of progressive and trance tunes under the open sky. Attendees can look forward to hearing Above & Beyond’s iconic hits like “Thing Called Love” and “We’re All We Need,” alongside newer material that showcases the group’s evolving sound. The trio is famous for creating a sense of unity at their shows, often involving fans in unforgettable ways—like bringing them on stage or surprising them with personalized messages during sets.

Secure your spot at Budweiser Stage by purchasing tickets at the venue box office or by exploring options through ScoreBig, which boasts no hidden fees on major event seats. Whether you’re a lifelong devotee or a newcomer to Above & Beyond’s melodic style, this late-August performance is primed to delight your ears and lift your spirits.

