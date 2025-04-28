Above & Beyond Set to Light Up Deer Lake Park

Electronic music enthusiasts in Burnaby, British Columbia, have a thrilling experience on the horizon: Above & Beyond will be taking the stage at Deer Lake Park on August 15, 2025, at 5 p.m. The Grammy-nominated trio is celebrated for its emotive trance sound, captivating melodies, and deep connection with fans worldwide. Their music often features thoughtful lyrics that resonate with listeners, and their live shows are renowned for immersive visuals that match the uplifting energy of their tracks.

Above & Beyond have been a driving force in electronic dance music for over two decades, with record-breaking concerts and a global fan base that spans numerous countries. Their hits such as “Sun & Moon” and “Blue Sky Action” have become anthems at festivals around the world, and their weekly radio show, “Group Therapy,” consistently draws massive audiences of EDM fans. Seeing them at Deer Lake Park, with its scenic surroundings and open-air atmosphere, promises to be an unforgettable night of pulsating beats and shared excitement among concertgoers.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at the venue box office. Whether you've followed Above & Beyond for years or are discovering their melodic trance style for the first time, this Burnaby performance is sure to be a highlight of the summer.

