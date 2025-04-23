AEW’s Summer Blockbuster Slams into Portland

AEW Summer Blockbuster (image via AEW)

Wrestling fans, mark your calendars for June 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., when All Elite Wrestling presents Summer Blockbuster live at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon. AEW has rapidly become a powerhouse in sports entertainment, delivering heart-stopping matches and star-studded lineups that keep fans on the edge of their seats. Expect signature high-flying maneuvers, dramatic storytelling, and an adrenaline-fueled atmosphere that only live wrestling events can provide.

Tickets for this showdown go on sale April 28, so grab your seats early through the Moda Center box office or opt for ScoreBig to enjoy competitive prices without hidden fees. If you’ve been following AEW’s meteoric rise, you know each event brings explosive matchups featuring fan-favorite wrestlers, up-and-coming talent, and surprise guests. Witness the drama unfold in person as these athletes put their skills to the test under the bright lights of Portland.

The Moda Center stands as a premier Northwest venue, hosting everything from championship basketball to blockbuster concerts. This time, it’s stepping into the squared circle for an unforgettable night of pins, submissions, and knockout moments. Bring your friends, wave your signs, and get ready to cheer on your favorite AEW stars in person for Summer Blockbuster.

