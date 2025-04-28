Alabama Brings Country to Terre Haute

Country music icons Alabama – The Band will perform at The Mill in Terre Haute on Aug. 7, 2025. This beloved group has been entertaining audiences for decades with their signature harmonies and heartfelt lyrics that have produced numerous chart-topping hits. From “Mountain Music” to “Dixieland Delight,” Alabama’s catalog is filled with songs that have defined the sound of modern country and influenced countless artists along the way.

Fans attending the Terre Haute show can anticipate an evening of sing-along classics and stories from the group’s storied career. The Mill, a premier outdoor venue, will provide a casual, welcoming atmosphere that perfectly complements Alabama’s down-home charm. There’s no doubt this concert will draw fans from across the region, eager to hear the band’s timeless tunes performed live.

Tickets are currently on sale via The Mill’s box office and through ScoreBig, which offers event-goers a straightforward, fee-free way to secure their seats. Whether you’ve been following Alabama since their early days or have recently discovered their music, this is your chance to see them bring country magic to Indiana. Secure your spot soon for a memorable night of classic hits and good old Southern hospitality.

