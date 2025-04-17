Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Blast Into Chula Vista

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Southern California’s rock scene will erupt when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest set foot on the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre stage in Chula Vista on October 18, 2025. Fusing Cooper’s theatrical shock rock with Priest’s relentless metal assault, this show promises an unforgettable experience for fans who crave over-the-top visuals and bone-rattling music. Prepare for setlists that span decades of hits, from the black humor of Cooper’s anthems to the driving power of Priest’s classics.

Renowned for hosting some of the biggest names in music, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre features state-of-the-art facilities that ensure every riff resonates throughout the crowd. Grab tickets at the venue box office, or check out ScoreBig to find seats free of hidden fees. No matter which band is your top pick, you’ll be celebrating the kind of timeless rock spectacle that never goes out of style.

Alice Cooper’s shock rock approach has captivated generations, weaving theatrics into anthems like ‘Under My Wheels’ and ‘Poison.’ Judas Priest, godfathers of heavy metal, continue to thrill audiences with their trademark leather-and-studs aesthetic and unstoppable array of hits. When these two forces join together, expect an atmosphere that’s equal parts theatrical wonder and unbridled metal fury.

Don’t miss your shot to witness this monumental pairing under the Chula Vista night sky. October 18 is right around the corner, so secure your tickets and prepare yourself for an electrifying rock spectacle unlike any other.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alice Cooper & Judas Priest tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.