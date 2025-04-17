Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Bring Mayhem to Albuquerque

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Albuquerque, gear up for a hard-rock onslaught: Alice Cooper and Judas Priest descend upon Isleta Amphitheater on October 23, 2025. Expect an explosive blend of horror-influenced theatrics and heavy metal mastery, complete with Cooper’s signature props and Judas Priest’s screaming guitars. This co-headlining tour is a feast for the senses, uniting two acts whose influence spans continents and decades.

Isleta Amphitheater is well-versed in hosting large-scale events, offering both lawn seating and reserved sections to cater to all types of concertgoers. Tickets are available at the official box office, and you can also grab them through ScoreBig, saving yourself from any hidden-fee surprises. If you’ve been eager to see these titans of rock collaborate in a single show, Albuquerque is your chance to catch lightning in a bottle.

Alice Cooper’s shock-rock legacy dates back to the late ’60s, paving the way for theatrical elements in modern music. Judas Priest, widely recognized as metal trailblazers, still deliver adrenaline-pumping performances fueled by cutting-edge guitar harmonies and Rob Halford’s enduring vocal prowess. Their combined set will spotlight timeless hits and deep cuts, ensuring both longtime fans and newcomers leave with unforgettable memories.

Mark October 23 on your calendar and prepare to welcome two of rock’s most iconic names to the stage. This show is bound to be an all-out celebration of what makes rock and metal an enduring musical force.

