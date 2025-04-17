Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Close Out in Spring, Texas

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

As the final stop on their co-headlining trek, Alice Cooper and Judas Priest bring their electrifying brand of rock to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Spring, Texas, on October 26, 2025. Brace yourself for a night that merges Cooper’s boundary-pushing theatrics with Judas Priest’s iconic metal anthems, marking a glorious crescendo to a tour that’s thrilled fans across the country.

Known for its scenic woodland setting and top-tier acoustics, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is the perfect venue to host this ultimate rock showcase. Tickets can be purchased at the pavilion’s box office, and you can also turn to ScoreBig for a hassle-free experience with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime Alice Cooper devotee, a Judas Priest diehard, or simply a rock enthusiast craving a memorable live show, this final performance will deliver the goods.

Alice Cooper’s influence on stagecraft and rock presentation set the bar high for generations to come, while Judas Priest paved the way for future metal acts with their relentless energy and genre-defining sound. Their shared lineup has reignited the concert scene all year, attracting fans of all ages to relive the magic of timeless hits like ‘Poison’ and ‘Breaking the Law.’

Don’t miss out on witnessing these rock titans one last time as they cap off an epic tour in Spring, Texas. Mark October 26 on your calendar, and get ready for a night of musical mayhem you’ll be talking about well into the future.

