Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Descend on Alpharetta

Prepare for a seismic collision of hard rock and heavy metal when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest roar into Alpharetta on September 18, 2025. The Ameris Bank Amphitheatre will host a show blending eerie theatricality and thunderous riffs, showcasing two iconic acts that have shaped the global rock scene for decades. With Cooper’s legendary stage presence and Priest’s classic headbanging anthems, fans in Georgia are in for an unforgettable night.

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre is lauded for its top-notch acoustics and comfortable seating, providing the ideal backdrop for this powerful double bill. Whether you're drawn to Cooper's spine-chilling persona or Judas Priest's unparalleled riffs, you'll find something to love when these two titans take the stage.

Alice Cooper is credited with creating the blueprint for shock rock, weaving elaborate stage shows with hits like ‘School’s Out’ and ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy.’ Judas Priest, on the other hand, continues to inspire generations with their signature leather-and-spikes image and timeless tracks such as ‘Living After Midnight.’ Their joint performance encapsulates a storied legacy of rock and metal innovation, guaranteeing that fans leave with ears ringing and hearts pounding.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to see two pillars of rock on one stage. Mark your calendar for September 18, and prepare for a night of unstoppable energy in Alpharetta.

