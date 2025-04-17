Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Ignite Salt Lake City

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Brace yourselves, Salt Lake City: Alice Cooper and Judas Priest are storming into the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 12, 2025. Combining Cooper’s theatrical shock rock with Judas Priest’s unstoppable metal might, this co-headlining tour guarantees a night of headbanging anthems and unforgettable stage moments. From the macabre fun of Cooper’s performance to the thundering guitars of Priest, every aspect of this show is designed to leave fans buzzing.

The Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre offers an ideal outdoor setting, with spacious seating and top-notch audio that captures every note. Tickets are now on sale at the box office, and you can also turn to ScoreBig for affordable seats free of hidden fees. Regardless of whether you’re drawn to Cooper’s pioneering theatrics or Judas Priest’s grand metal legacy, you’ll find this event bursting with energy and excitement.

Alice Cooper has been mesmerizing audiences since the era of psychedelic rock, transforming the industry by injecting stagecraft and storytelling into his music. Judas Priest, boasting an impressive discography and countless awards, continues to refine the blueprint of what heavy metal can be. By sharing the stage, these two powerhouse acts will deliver a best-of-both-worlds experience – classic rock glam and raw metal power.

Don’t miss your chance to see history in the making when these veterans of the rock scene join forces in Salt Lake City. October 12 is on the horizon, so mark your calendars for an evening of hair-raising riffs and larger-than-life performances.

