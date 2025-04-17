Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Invade Burgettstown

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Brace yourselves, Pennsylvania – the unstoppable duo of Alice Cooper and Judas Priest is headed to The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown on October 1, 2025. If you’re seeking a night packed with powerful guitar riffs, pyrotechnic wizardry, and theatrical flair, look no further. With decades of chart-topping hits and stage expertise between them, these two iconic acts are sure to deliver an unforgettable rock spectacle.

The Pavilion At Star Lake has built a reputation for providing a stellar outdoor concert experience, coupling great views with a robust sound system to match the energy on stage. Tickets are currently on sale through the box office, and you can also secure seats at ScoreBig – your go-to option for tickets without hidden fees. Whether you’re a veteran headbanger or a curious newcomer, this co-headlining event delivers a potent blend of nostalgia and modern edge.

Alice Cooper’s influence on theatrical rock is legendary, inspiring countless stage productions with his elaborate costumes and dramatic sets. Judas Priest, masters of heavy metal, continue to captivate audiences with iconic tracks like ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin” and show no signs of slowing down. Their combined live show offers fans the best of both worlds: classic rock theatrics and heavy-hitting metal adrenaline.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this monumental concert under the Burgettstown skies. Get ready to sing, scream, and soak up the atmosphere of two rock legends sharing one stage.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Alice Cooper & Judas Priest tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.