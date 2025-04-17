Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Roar Into Holmdel

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

New Jersey is about to get a jolt of high-intensity rock when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest tear up the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center on September 26, 2025. Cooper’s thrilling shock rock meets Judas Priest’s thunderous metal riffs in a co-headlining tour that merges visual spectacle with heart-pounding sound. Fans of both iconic acts can expect to bang their heads and sing along to classic hits that have defined multiple eras of rock.

Celebrated for its outdoor atmosphere and elevated acoustics, PNC Bank Arts Center has hosted countless legendary artists. Tickets for the Holmdel show are now on sale at the venue’s box office. You can also purchase them through ScoreBig, where you’ll find great deals free of hidden fees. Whether you’ve always been fascinated by Cooper’s theatrical flair or can’t get enough of Judas Priest’s driving metal anthems, you won’t want to miss this convergence of rock royalty.

Alice Cooper has been enthralling audiences since the late ’60s, weaving stagecraft with hits like ‘Elected’ and ‘Feed My Frankenstein.’ Judas Priest, frequently dubbed the Metal Gods, continue to set the standard for heavy music worldwide. With tracks like ‘Hell Bent for Leather,’ they’ve proven their staying power by attracting fans from different generations. Together, they promise an evening of sight, sound, and energy that embodies the spirit of rock.

Mark September 26 on your calendar and get ready to raise your horns in Holmdel as these two icons deliver a performance that will echo long after the final note.

