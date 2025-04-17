Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Rock Cincinnati Together

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Cincinnati is about to experience a tidal wave of hard rock and metal when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest hit the stage at Riverbend Music Center on October 4, 2025. This co-headlining event pairs Cooper’s theatrical shock rock with the thunderous might of Judas Priest, creating a concert that resonates with both longtime fans and newcomers eager to witness these legendary acts in action. Expect spine-chilling stage props and screaming guitar solos galore.

Riverbend Music Center is a summertime staple known for its scenic setting along the Ohio River and its ability to deliver top-notch sound. Tickets can be purchased directly from the venue or via ScoreBig, a trusted source that offers transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Whether you’ve been captivated by Cooper’s shocking stage antics for decades or have followed Judas Priest’s relentless rise in heavy metal, this show is bound to keep you on your feet.

With tracks like ‘School’s Out’ and ‘I’m Eighteen,’ Alice Cooper cemented his reputation as a pioneer of dramatic rock performance. Judas Priest, lauded for albums like ‘British Steel’ and ‘Screaming for Vengeance,’ continues to demonstrate why they’re often referred to as the Metal Gods. Their combined effort on this tour underscores just how timeless and powerful live rock can be.

Don’t miss your chance to witness an evening of theatrical insanity and pure metal energy in Cincinnati. October 4 can’t come soon enough for fans craving a dose of true rock showmanship.

