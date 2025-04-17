Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Rock Wheatland Stage

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

California rock fans, get ready for a monstrous evening when Alice Cooper and Judas Priest roar into Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on October 15, 2025. Combining haunting theatrics with a relentless sonic assault, these two heavyweights of the rock world promise a show jam-packed with classic hits, live-wire energy, and a spectacle you’ll be talking about long after the encore ends.

Toyota Amphitheatre is praised for its spacious seating and robust sound system, making it an ideal venue to capture every shriek, riff, and explosive beat. Tickets are up for grabs at the amphitheater box office, and you can also secure yours through ScoreBig, known for its no-hidden-fees approach. Whether you’re drawn to the macabre showmanship of Cooper or the thunderous might of Judas Priest, you’ll experience some of the best that rock has to offer in one place.

Alice Cooper revolutionized the rock concert experience with his iconic blend of shock value and catchy anthems like ‘Department of Youth.’ Meanwhile, Judas Priest continues to dominate the metal scene with their gritty guitars, pulse-pounding drums, and Halford’s defining vocal performances. Their joint appearance exemplifies what it means to be true rock pioneers – always pushing boundaries yet never losing sight of what fans love.

Don’t miss out on this unique collaboration in Wheatland. Mark October 15 in your calendar and prepare to immerse yourself in a show that will undoubtedly stand out as one of 2025’s most electrifying concerts.

