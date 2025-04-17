Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Shake Inglewood’s Kia Forum

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Los Angeles-area fans, prepare for a seismic event: Alice Cooper and Judas Priest take over The Kia Forum in Inglewood on October 19, 2025. Expect Cooper’s thrilling shock rock meets Priest’s blistering metal melodies in a performance designed to leave your heart pounding. With stagecraft that includes everything from faux guillotines to roaring motorcycles, these legends know exactly how to keep audiences on their feet.

The Kia Forum has seen countless iconic shows, boasting a rich history and top-tier acoustics that capture every guitar shred. Tickets can be purchased directly at the box office or through ScoreBig, a one-stop shop for major event tickets without hidden fees. Whether you’re new to the shock rock genre or you’ve worshipped Judas Priest for decades, this co-headlining tour delivers an enthralling evening of rock spectacle at its finest.

Alice Cooper penned the rulebook for theatrics in rock, marrying a sense of macabre humor with irresistible hooks. Judas Priest, widely recognized as a linchpin of heavy metal, continue to impress with their signature double-guitar attack and Rob Halford’s operatic wail. Together, they represent decades of musical innovation and a steadfast commitment to keeping rock loud, bold, and boundary-pushing.

Mark October 19 on your calendar and get ready to immerse yourself in a show that transcends the ordinary concert experience. Secure your tickets now and brace yourself for an unforgettable night of pure rock euphoria in Inglewood.

