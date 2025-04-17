Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Storm Tinley Park

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Heavy metal showmanship and shock rock theatrics collide as Alice Cooper and Judas Priest roll into Tinley Park for a co-headlining show at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on October 5, 2025. From Cooper’s infamous props to Judas Priest’s searing guitar licks, this tour unites two of rock’s most influential artists for an unforgettable night of sonic intensity. Fans can expect to hear timeless hits spanning decades, all delivered with unparalleled stage flair.

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre has long been the Chicago area’s go-to spot for major live performances, offering comfortable seating and outstanding acoustics. Tickets are on sale via the box office, and you can also find them at ScoreBig, where no hidden fees stand between you and your ticket. Whether you lean toward Cooper’s theatrical antics or prefer Priest’s pure metal power, there’s no denying the thrill of seeing these legends share a stage.

Alice Cooper pioneered the fusion of horror elements and rock music, creating a performance style that continues to captivate fans worldwide. Judas Priest, with Rob Halford’s hallmark vocals and genre-defining twin guitars, has sustained a fervent fan base across generations. Their joint appearance exemplifies the best of rock’s colorful history and its enduring future.

Mark October 5 on your calendar and gear up for an evening brimming with ear-shattering riffs, dramatic visuals, and that inimitable sense of rock rebellion that only Cooper and Priest can deliver.

