Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Take Over Charlotte

Alice Cooper

The Queen City is about to rock like never before as Alice Cooper and Judas Priest bring their high-voltage show to the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on September 20, 2025. Between Cooper’s dramatic visual flair and Priest’s driving guitar work, fans can expect a full-throttle evening of hard rock and heavy metal. From anthemic classics to show-stopping theatrics, this concert will be a must-see event for devotees of both bands.

Known for attracting top-tier acts, the PNC Music Pavilion offers an expansive layout and impressive audio technology, ensuring every seat is a great vantage point. Tickets are on sale now at the box office and also through ScoreBig, where you can snag seats to major events without worrying about hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Cooper’s storied career since the ’70s or you’re new to Judas Priest’s mighty roar, there’s no better place to immerse yourself in authentic rock culture than at this show.

Alice Cooper is hailed as one of the original masters of rock spectacle, blending shock, humor, and unforgettable tunes. Judas Priest, recognized as one of the genre’s most influential forces, still wields an unstoppable stage presence that fuels mosh pits and sparks sing-alongs. Together, they form a co-headlining duo that has reshaped the boundaries of rock performance time and again.

Don’t miss the electricity in the air when these two legendary acts converge on Charlotte. Get ready for driving rhythms and theatrical surprises that will keep you buzzing long after the amps power down.

