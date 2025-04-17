Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Unite in Clarkston

Alice Cooper (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Michigan rock enthusiasts, prepare yourselves for the thrilling spectacle of Alice Cooper and Judas Priest as they co-headline Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston on October 2, 2025. This colossal pairing combines Cooper’s eerie showmanship with Judas Priest’s indomitable metal anthems, ensuring fans will be treated to a night of jaw-dropping visuals and timeless tunes. Expect to rock out to hits that have defined multiple generations.

Pine Knob Music Theatre boasts a storied history of hosting iconic concerts, and its prime acoustics make it a favorite among rock and metal fans. Tickets are available at the box office or through ScoreBig, where you can avoid hidden fees and secure your spot with ease. Whether you’re drawn to Cooper’s ghoulish stage persona or Judas Priest’s classic headbangers, this show promises an unforgettable slice of rock history in the making.

Alice Cooper wrote the playbook on melding horror elements with hard-hitting rock, while Judas Priest helped elevate heavy metal into a global phenomenon. From Cooper’s ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ to Priest’s ‘Breaking the Law,’ each band has left an indelible mark on modern music. Together on one stage, they offer a celebration of everything that makes rock concerts so electrifying: passion, energy, and a dash of the unexpected.

Don’t let October 2 slip by without diving into this remarkable convergence of rock royalty. Grab your tickets and prepare for a night that will echo throughout Clarkston for years to come.

