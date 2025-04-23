All Things Go NYC 2025 Returns to NYC with Clairo, Doechii and Lucy Dacus

The All Things Go Music Festival is making its return to New York City this fall.

This year’s installment of the NYC edition will take over Forest Hills Stadium from September 26 through September 28, marking its debut as a three-day event. This year’s headliners are Lucy Dacus, Doechii, and Clairo.

Back for a second year, the NYC offshoot of the D.C.-based festival will feature artists Djo, Joe Keery, and The Marías. Also joining the lineup are The Last Dinner Party, Lola Young, and Rachel Chinouriri.

Tickets for All Things Go NYC 2025 officially go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET through the festival’s website. For those looking to secure their passes early, a fan presale begins Thursday, April 24 at the same time.

Registration for presale access is now open on the All Things Go website, where fans can also find more details about the lineup and festival experience.

A All Things Go NYC 2025 lineup can be found below:

All Things Go NYC 2025 Lineup