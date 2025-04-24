Altoona Gets the Game-Show Treatment with Price Is Right Live

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Central Pennsylvania is gearing up for a burst of excitement as The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show arrives at the Mishler Theatre in Altoona on October 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. This touring phenomenon has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide by recreating the joyful atmosphere of the longest-running game show in television history. From the high-stakes drama of bidding on everyday items to the potential for audience members to head to the stage, every moment is infused with anticipation and camaraderie.

Located in the heart of downtown Altoona, the Mishler Theatre is known for its elegant decor and rich history, offering an intimate setting to enjoy this high-energy production. Fans can look forward to popular games like Punch-a-Bunch and Check Out, brought to life under the bright lights, along with the iconic Big Wheel, whose spins can change fortunes in an instant. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of The Price Is Right or a newcomer to the thrill of guessing retail values, the experience is bound to create lasting memories.

Tickets for the Altoona performance are available via the Mishler Theatre box office. You can also turn to ScoreBig, which helps you find seats to popular shows without tacking on hidden fees. It’s a fantastic way to secure a spot before they sell out—especially if you have your heart set on hearing the famous call to “come on down!”

Make it a special night out with friends or family. There’s always a chance you’ll become one of the fortunate contestants, spinning for a shot at a dream vacation, cash prize, or a brand-new gadget you’ve always wanted.

