Amy Grant & Vince Gill Bring Holiday Cheer to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Beloved music icons Amy Grant and Vince Gill are returning to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a holiday concert series spanning multiple dates from December 10 through December 20. Known for ushering in the festive season with heartwarming performances, this longtime duo combines the best of contemporary and country sensibilities, weaving together treasured Christmas classics and uplifting favorites.

The Ryman Auditorium—revered as the “Mother Church of Country Music”—offers the perfect setting for these end-of-year shows. Its intimate seating and world-class acoustics ensure that every note resonates with warmth and clarity. Amy Grant’s angelic vocals, coupled with Vince Gill’s smooth country touch, have made their yuletide concerts a Nashville tradition that fans look forward to each year. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or seeking a special evening of holiday spirit, these shows promise an unforgettable celebration of faith, family, and festivity.

Tickets for each concert date are on sale now, and you can find them via the Ryman Auditorium's official website or by visiting Amy Grant & Vince Gill on ScoreBig, where no hidden fees help simplify the buying process.

Whether you plan to attend a matinee or evening show, come ready to hear cherished standards like “O Holy Night” and “Tennessee Christmas” alongside lively modern tunes. From the moment the lights dim to the final encore, Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s Ryman residency brings the holiday season’s warmth to life with musical artistry that only they can deliver.