Andrea Bocelli at TD Garden: Tickets On Sale

Andrea Bocelli (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Andrea Bocelli, the world-renowned Italian tenor, will bring his celebrated vocals to Boston’s TD Garden on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. Known for his soaring classical and crossover repertoire, Bocelli has captivated audiences around the globe with his stirring performances and musical versatility. Fans in Boston can look forward to an unforgettable evening of opera classics and contemporary favorites, all delivered with Bocelli’s signature warmth and emotional depth.

Tickets are available now via the TD Garden box office, and tickets for Andrea Bocelli are on sale now at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events at TD Garden in Boston with no hidden ticket fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Andrea Bocelli tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.