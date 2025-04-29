Anuel AA at Barclays Center September 12

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

Anuel AA will bring his dynamic Latin trap sound to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for infusing reggaeton with hip-hop beats, the Puerto Rican artist has carved out a global following by staying true to his gritty lyricism and undeniable stage charisma. New York fans, in particular, have embraced his bold presence, making every local show a vibrant affair that brings the borough to life. Tickets for this must-see performance are on sale now via the Barclays Center box office and ScoreBig, a platform that offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Whether you’re seeking prime seats close to the action or looking for a more cost-conscious experience, ScoreBig’s listings cater to a range of concert-goers. It’s an ideal time to grab your tickets and make plans for what is sure to be one of the most memorable concerts of the year. Anuel AA’s live shows are a sensory spectacle—filled with flashing lights, booming bass, and a setlist that effortlessly transitions from club anthems to emotional ballads. Having collaborated with top Latin and American artists, he’s known for surprising fans with special guests or remix versions of his biggest hits. Those attending can anticipate a lineup of his chart-topping tracks that span the full breadth of his career, showcasing the evolution of his sound and perspective. Brooklyn’s Barclays Center is an iconic venue that has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, and Anuel AA’s upcoming show adds to that legacy. If you’ve been following his rise—or simply want to experience the intensity of a live Latin trap concert—this is your chance. Mark September 12 on your calendar and immerse yourself in a night of high-energy performances in the heart of New York City.