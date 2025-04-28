Anuel AA at State Farm Arena Sept. 17

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena will be pulsating with Latin rhythms on Sept. 17, 2025, as Anuel AA headlines a concert that’s sure to draw fans from across the Southeast. Known for hits such as “Ella Quiere Beber” and collaborations with major artists in the Latin music scene, Anuel AA promises a performance that blends reggaeton’s infectious beats with trap’s gritty flair. The result is a musical style that has propelled him to the forefront of the genre.

State Farm Arena, famed for hosting top-tier sporting events and concerts, sets the stage for a remarkable night of dance and song. With cutting-edge sound and a large-capacity seating plan, the venue is poised to provide fans an unparalleled view of the show. Attendees can expect a dynamic set list that captures Anuel AA’s journey from early underground releases to his current status as a chart-topping phenomenon.

Tickets are now available through the State Farm Arena box office as well as ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats without encountering hidden fees. With Latin urban music continuing to gain traction worldwide, this performance is likely to attract a broad audience. Don’t hesitate to grab your tickets and prepare for a night of unstoppable rhythms and memorable moments in Atlanta.

