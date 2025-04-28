Anuel AA in Orlando Sept. 20

Anuel AA (Photo via ScoreBig)

On Sept. 20, 2025, Orlando’s Kia Center will come alive with the sounds of Latin music when Anuel AA takes the stage. A pioneer of Latin trap, Anuel AA has blended reggaeton’s rhythmic core with hip-hop’s bold energy, carving out a unique space in the global music landscape. Fans can anticipate a hit-packed show that underscores why he has become an internationally recognized artist in a few short years.

Kia Center, known for hosting marquee events and concerts, provides a spacious, modern setting for this anticipated performance. Whether you’re drawn by his top-charting singles or his passionate stage persona, you’ll find plenty to love about Anuel AA’s dynamic live production. Each track resonates with driving bass lines and poignant lyrics, reflecting the artist’s journey and experiences.

Tickets are now available through the venue’s box office and on ScoreBig, a user-friendly ticket platform with no hidden fees. Latin music lovers in Central Florida won’t want to miss this chance to see one of the genre’s leading figures in action. Be ready to dance, sing along and immerse yourself in a night of thrilling beats and vibrant energy.

