Anuel AA Live at Mohegan Sun Aug. 31

Latin trap and reggaeton star Anuel AA will headline Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Aug. 31, 2025. Known for his chart-topping hits and distinctive blend of Latin rhythms and hip-hop beats, Anuel AA has quickly risen to international prominence. Fans in the Northeast can expect a show that pulsates with energy, featuring the artist’s bold lyrical style and signature stage presence.

Mohegan Sun Arena is celebrated for its immersive concert experience, guaranteeing high-quality sound and lighting for a performance that will resonate with fans. Anuel AA’s setlist typically includes fan favorites and new material, giving concertgoers a taste of his evolving artistry and cementing his status as a defining voice in Latin music.

Tickets for this show are available now through the Mohegan Sun box office or via ScoreBig, where you can secure seats without worrying about hidden fees. Latin music enthusiasts in New England and beyond will want to move fast, as Anuel AA’s concerts often sell out. Don’t miss your chance to see one of reggaeton’s hottest stars light up the stage this August.

