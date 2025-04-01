Architects Unveil North American Tour In Support of New Record

British metalcore band Architects are hitting the road this summer, unveiling a fresh run of North American dates in support of their 2025 record. The newly announced shows see the band crisscrossing the U.S. and Canada in July and August, following appearances at several major rock festivals.

The tour begins on July 17 at Cadott Rockfest in Cadott, Wisconsin and weaves through a lineup of cities including Grand Rapids, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, and New York before wrapping on August 22 at Terminal 5. Along the way, fans can catch Architects at notable venues such as The Fillmore Charlotte, Marathon Music Works, House of Blues, The Wiltern, Showbox SoDo, and more.

| RELATED: Inkcarceration 2025: Falling In Reverse, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch |

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning April 4 at 10 a.m. local time at ArchitectsOfficial.com.

Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces, including Architects Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the high service fees common on many other ticketing sites.

Architects are touring in support of The Sky, The Earth & All Between, which just dropped in February. The LP, which follows 2022’s the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, features tracks “Blackhole,” “Whiplash,” “Curse,” and “Seeing Red.”

Formed in Brighton, England in 2004, Architects have steadily built a reputation as one of modern metal’s leading acts. Their relentless touring schedule and energetic live shows have earned them a dedicated following around the world. With numerous critically acclaimed albums and an ever-evolving sound, the band has become a staple at rock festivals across Europe and North America.

A complete list of Architects tour dates can be found below:

Architects Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Jul 17 Cadott Rockfest – Cadott, WI Jul 18 Upheaval Fest – Grand Rapids, MI Jul 20 DWP Inkcarceration – Mansfield, OH Jul 21 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC Jul 23 Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA Jul 24 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Jul 26 House Of Blues Houston – Houston, TX Jul 27 House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX Jul 29 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Jul 31 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA Aug 1 House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA Aug 2 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Aug 4 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA Aug 5 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR Aug 7 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Aug 8 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Aug 11 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN Aug 12 Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL Aug 14 Great Canadian Toronto – Toronto, ON Aug 15 Place Bell – Laval, QC Aug 16 Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA Aug 19 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD Aug 21 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA Aug 22 Terminal 5 – New York, NY

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.