Atlanta to Host Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Oct. 2, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy will be alive with the sounds of Elvis Costello and The Imposters, who bring their Radio Soul! tour to town. This series of shows zeroes in on Costello’s late ’70s and ’80s work, highlighting career-defining albums such as My Aim Is True and Blood and Chocolate.

Costello’s ability to blend incisive lyrics, catchy hooks and stylistic experimentation has cemented his status as one of rock’s major luminaries. Signature hits like “Radio, Radio” and “Pump It Up” remain fan favorites, illustrating his knack for socially conscious themes and memorable melodies. Reflecting on the significance of returning to this material, Costello noted, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.”

Attendees can buy tickets through the Coca-Cola Roxy box office, or opt for ScoreBig’s online marketplace to dodge hidden fees. Whether it’s your first time seeing Costello in concert or you’ve followed his genre-spanning evolution for decades, this Radio Soul! tour stop promises an intimate, high-energy showcase of a truly legendary career.

Reserve your seat to catch a performance that marries classic hits with modern-day resonance, showcasing why Costello’s influence endures. The show in Atlanta is poised to be a highlight of the fall concert calendar — an evening that rock aficionados and newcomers won’t want to miss.

