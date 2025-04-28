Atlanta Welcomes Above & Beyond’s Energetic Show

On September 13, 2025, at 6 p.m., Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre will become the epicenter of electronic music as Above & Beyond bring their entrancing sound to the heart of Georgia. The British trio has garnered worldwide acclaim for producing melodic, uplifting trance tracks that resonate with millions of fans, and their dedication to fostering a sense of community at live shows remains unmatched.

Lakewood Amphitheatre has a long history of hosting legendary performances, and Above & Beyond’s arrival continues that tradition. Fans can anticipate the group weaving newer material, such as collaborations from their recent albums, with timeless classics like “Sun & Moon.” The live experience is heightened by captivating visuals that align with the emotional arc of their songs. It’s an opportunity for attendees to lose themselves in a sea of hands raised to the beat while forging meaningful connections with fellow concertgoers.

Tickets are now on sale at Lakewood Amphitheatre’s box office. Those seeking an alternate purchasing option can check out ScoreBig, which provides discounted tickets without hidden fees. Whether it’s your first Above & Beyond concert or you’re a regular at their shows, this Atlanta date promises to be a thrilling evening of dynamic music, positive vibes, and shared memories.

