Atlantic City Hosts Four Price Is Right Live Shows in October

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Atlantic City is about to become the go-to destination for game-show thrills when The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show lands at the Tropicana Showroom for four incredible performances. The excitement kicks off on October 24, 2025, at 8 p.m., followed by two shows on October 25 (3 p.m. and 7 p.m.), and wraps up with a 3 p.m. matinee on October 26. This is a rare opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in multiple days of bidding, spinning, and prize-winning under one iconic roof.

The Tropicana Showroom is part of the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City, located right along the famous boardwalk. With plenty of gaming, dining, and entertainment options, attendees can easily extend their visit into a full weekend getaway. The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show has enchanted countless audiences around the country, bringing beloved games like “Any Number,” “Punch-A-Bunch,” and the infamous Big Wheel to the live stage. Every show is packed with anticipation as audience members are selected at random to step on stage, guess retail prices, and compete for spectacular prizes.

Tickets for all four performances can be secured at the Tropicana Showroom’s box office, ensuring you can pick the date and time that best fits your schedule—or attend multiple shows to double (or triple) your chances of being called to “come on down!” You can also purchase your tickets through ScoreBig, where straightforward pricing and no hidden fees make for a hassle-free experience. Each performance promises a fresh wave of excitement and the possibility of new winners taking home jaw-dropping rewards.

Don’t let this rare cluster of shows pass you by. Gather friends and family, and savor the unique atmosphere of Atlantic City while enjoying a one-of-a-kind game show brought to life on the big stage.

Event Links

