Banda MS to bring Latin flair to Allstate Arena this October

Banda MS (photo by Gobierno de Cholula CC-by-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Rosemont, Illinois, is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of Latin music on Saturday, October 4, 2025, when Banda MS takes the stage at Allstate Arena. Starting at 8 p.m., the Sinaloa-based ensemble—famed for tracks like “Hermosa Experiencia” and “El Color de Tus Ojos”—will fill the arena with their signature blend of banda rhythms, heartfelt ballads, and lively showmanship. Fans from across the region are expected to converge for an unforgettable evening of dancing and singing along to the band’s biggest hits.

Tickets for Banda MS at Allstate Arena are available now, so you’ll want to secure your seats as soon as possible. Head to the Allstate Arena box office for official options, or check out Banda MS on ScoreBig, where there are no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Banda MS tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been following Banda MS since their early days or you’re just discovering their infectious sound, this show promises to bring energy and excitement from the first note to the last.

Banda MS has long been a staple of the regional Mexican music scene, accumulating accolades and chart-topping singles that have propelled them onto international stages. Their live performances are known for combining traditional banda instrumentation with modern flair, creating a dynamic atmosphere that resonates with audiences of all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience this celebrated act under the bright lights of Rosemont’s premier arena. Grab your tickets, practice your dance moves, and get ready for a spirited night of banda at its best.