Beachside Laughs: Chris D’Elia Hits Daytona Beach

Chris D'Elia (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

This fall, Chris D’Elia is bringing the jokes to Daytona Beach, Florida, with a November 29, 2025, show at 8 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium. D’Elia’s comedic approach blends personal stories, pop culture references, and off-the-cuff insights, making each performance an unpredictable thrill ride. A mainstay on the comedy scene, he continues to pack venues nationwide and entertain fans of all stripes.

Tickets for this event can be purchased through the Peabody Auditorium box office or through ScoreBig, where no hidden fees stand between you and your seat. D’Elia’s high-energy antics often lead to sold-out shows, so it’s wise to claim your tickets before they’re gone. Whether you’re a local Floridian craving an evening of laughter or traveling in for the holiday weekend, this show is sure to leave you in stitches.

Peabody Auditorium, located just steps from the beach, has a storied history of hosting world-class acts. Its auditorium layout ensures an immersive experience, allowing you to catch every nuanced expression and punchline. D’Elia’s performance promises to offer a comedic respite from the everyday hustle—so gather your friends and prepare for a night of lighthearted fun.

Shop for Chris D’Elia tickets at Peabody Auditorium on November 29, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Chris D’Elia tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.