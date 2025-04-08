Beauty and The Beast at Cadillac Palace: Tickets On Sale

Beauty and the Beast image courtesy ScoreBig

Classic Disney enchantment will grace the stage at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace this summer when “Beauty and The Beast” opens for a series of performances from July 9 through August 2, 2025. The beloved musical adaptation of the timeless tale tells a story of courage, kindness, and the transformative power of love. Audiences can immerse themselves in the splendor of 18th-century France, as the show’s talented performers and brilliant set design transport them into a realm of magic and wonder. With lavish costumes, show-stopping numbers, and a gifted cast, this production promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now via the official Cadillac Palace box office.

From its Tony Award-winning Broadway debut to countless touring productions, “Beauty and The Beast” has captivated audiences with its heartwarming story and memorable songs. Chicago theatergoers can expect all the classic magic they love—from spectacular dance sequences to stirring renditions of “Be Our Guest” and “Belle”—brought to life under dazzling stage lights. Don’t miss your chance to witness this timeless romance as it transforms the stage into a wondrous world of enchantment.

