Beauty and The Beast Returns to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace

Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” is enchanting audiences once again with a residency at the historic Cadillac Palace in Chicago from July 9 through August 2. The beloved musical, known for its sweeping score and unforgettable characters, promises a magical journey for theater fans of all ages. Featuring iconic tunes like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” this stage adaptation brings the timeless fairytale to life with dazzling costumes, breathtaking scenery, and spirited performances that capture the story’s message of love, courage, and acceptance.

Tickets are on sale now at the Cadillac Palace box office and through Beauty and The Beast on ScoreBig, where you’ll find seats with no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Beauty and The Beast tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a dedicated Disney aficionado or just looking for a family-friendly night out, this run at the Cadillac Palace promises an unforgettable theater experience steeped in classic storytelling and lively stagecraft.

Since its original Broadway debut, “Beauty and The Beast” has become a worldwide phenomenon, receiving multiple award nominations and captivating millions. The Cadillac Palace, renowned for hosting Broadway in Chicago’s most spectacular productions, provides the perfect setting to immerse yourself in Belle and the Beast’s romantic tale. With showtimes throughout July and early August, there are ample opportunities to see the enchanted castle come alive. Don’t miss your chance to watch beloved characters dance, sing, and share a timeless message of kindness and inner beauty.

