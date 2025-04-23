Ben Schwartz Headlines Palace Theatre Columbus

Ben Schwartz (Photo via Greg2600 - CC-by-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in Columbus, Ohio, are in for a treat as Ben Schwartz brings his signature brand of comedy and improv to Palace Theatre Columbus on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, starting at 8:30 p.m. Celebrated for his buoyant energy and quick-thinking comedic style, Schwartz never fails to deliver an engaging performance. His shows often blend stand-up, storytelling, and audience interaction, leaving everyone in stitches from start to finish.

Grab your tickets from the Palace Theatre Columbus box office, or visit ScoreBig to explore seating options at competitive prices—always free of hidden fees. Whether you’re a devoted Schwartz follower or a newcomer looking for a great night out, this performance promises a memorable evening full of laughter.

Palace Theatre Columbus, known for its grand architecture and cozy atmosphere, has a history of hosting standout acts. The classic design and excellent acoustics set the stage for an intimate yet lively comedy experience. With Schwartz’s improvisational flair and comedic timing, Columbus audiences can expect a holiday-season show that will keep them talking well into the new year. Don’t miss this chance to see one of today’s top comedic talents live in action.

